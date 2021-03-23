Sarpy Area Fish Frys

Bellevue
St. Matthew Knights of Columbus Council #11879, 12330 S. 36th St., will host drive-thru fish frys every Friday through March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Fried or baked fish, or shrimp, meals are $10 and include coleslaw and bread with the choice of French fries or a baked potato. There is a salmon meal option available for $13. A meal of pizza and fries is available for $5. Dessert option available for $2; no drinks. Enter at the new church south parking lot entrance and follow the signs. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted with a 3% card processing fee.
Knights of Columbus Council #6192, 1020 Lincoln Road, will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The dinners will be drive-thru or dine in. Menu features fish, pizza, clam chowder and more. Prices range from $2.75 to $12.50.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10727 will host a fish fry every Friday of Lent including Good Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at their headquarters building, 9501 S. 25th St., which is at the bottom of Gilmore Lake Road off 25th Street. Eat-in or carryout meal consists of regular or spicy fish, sliced potatoes, coleslaw and potato salad. The cost is $10.
Christ the King Lutheran Church will not host a fish fry during Lent due to the ongoing pandemic.
Papillion
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host a fish fry every Friday through March 26. Fish frys will run from 5 to 7 p.m. There are three meal choices: fried fish and fries, fried fish and macaroni and cheese, or macaroni and cheese and fries. Meals will be drive-up only; there will be no walk up orders or dine in. Cost: $10; $5 for children under the age of five. The church will accept cash or check. Enter only through the far east driveway. Two lanes will approach the lot on the east side of the church and then split into four service lanes. Do not attempt to drive into the north or west lots. If the parking lane is full and you cannot enter the parking lot, line up south of Cornhusker on Monroe Street (east side of the school.)
American Legion Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday of Lent, including Good Friday (April 2.) Fish frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Walleye, cod, pollack and shrimp will be served. Prices: $19.99 for walleye, $11 for pollack, $11 for cod and $14 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and macaroni and cheese for $4.99. The Legion will also serve its regular menus. Dine in, curbside and takeout orders will be available. Customers should call 402-677-1142 or 402-339-3395 to place an order.
Ralston
St. Gerald Knights of Columbus, 9602 Q St., will host a fish fry each Friday through Lent, except Good Friday at St Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q Streets. Dinners run from 4 to 7 p.m. All dinners will be drive through only. Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, baked potato or potato wedges, coleslaw and drinks will be served. Pizza and desserts will also be available for purchase. Cost: three-piece meal is $10, extra piece of fish with meal is $1. Three scoops of mac and cheese plus fries is $5. Two slices of pizza and fries is $5, and one piece is $2. Soda or water will be available for $1. Meals include baked cod, mac and cheese, potatoes( baked or wedges), green beans, coleslaw and bread.
Gretna
Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St., will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 2 (Good Friday). All-you-can-eat dinners will feature Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are free. Raffles and drawings will be held. Desserts available.
St. Patrick Knights of Columbus, 508 W. Angus Road, will host drive-thru and carry-out orders from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The dinners feature Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, green beans and coleslaw — all gluten free — plus macaroni and cheese, bread, coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost: $12 for ages 11 and up; ages 10 and under are $6.
St. Charles of Borromeo Knights of Columbus, 7790 S. 192nd St., will host drive-through dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The menu features three meal options for adults and one for children. Adult #1 includes two pieces of cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #2 includes two pieces of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #3 includes one piece of cod and one piece of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. The kids meal includes cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, tater tots and a cookie. No substitutions will be made to any meal. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4 to 12. Beer, margaritas and wine available: Brickway Red Lager or Pilsner, $2 for a 12-ounce can or $10 for a six pack of 12-ounce cans; margaritas, $12 for one quart (makes four 8-ounce glasses.) Pre-order online at knights-of-columbus-council-14077.square.site. Drive-thru also available. Cash, check made out to KofC #14077, Visa and Mastercard accepted. Cash, check made out to KofC #14077, Visa and Mastercard accepted.