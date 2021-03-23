Sarpy Area Fish Frys

St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host a fish fry every Friday through March 26. Fish frys will run from 5 to 7 p.m. There are three meal choices: fried fish and fries, fried fish and macaroni and cheese, or macaroni and cheese and fries. Meals will be drive-up only; there will be no walk up orders or dine in. Cost: $10; $5 for children under the age of five. The church will accept cash or check. Enter only through the far east driveway. Two lanes will approach the lot on the east side of the church and then split into four service lanes. Do not attempt to drive into the north or west lots. If the parking lane is full and you cannot enter the parking lot, line up south of Cornhusker on Monroe Street (east side of the school.)