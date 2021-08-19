Board of Health seeks Sarpy representative

Functions of the Board of Health include: provide policy and advocacy support that aligns with the mission and vision of the health department; support the development of appropriate public health programs; educate both counties regarding public health priorities, programs and services; provide oversight and direction on the Department’s budget; ensure community engagement and that all programs and services are meeting the need of the community; assist in the strategic direction of the health department and set metrics, sustainability plans, the vision for continuous improvement of the health department.