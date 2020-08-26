County to consider 2021 budget

Sarpy County’s property tax levy will not increase under the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

The $178.7 million budget positions the County for the future by including key priorities like a new correctional center, numerous roads projects and a county facility expansion.

“The 2021 budget strikes a balance between addressing our immediate needs and planning for the future. We’re tackling once-in-a-generation projects, and we’re doing it without raising the levy,” said Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly. “That doesn’t happen by accident. It takes sound, fiscally conservative planning and a commitment to the financial well-being of the taxpayer.”

The proposed budget includes $18 million for roads and $12.7 million for the correctional center. It also includes funding for body cameras for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, mass appraisal software for the Assessor’s Office and the cost to remove two aging buildings on the courthouse campus to add additional customer parking needed during the construction of the new correctional center.

While the County continues to see healthy growth in property valuations from new development, Sarpy County has prepared for some revenue losses due to COVID-19. For example, the budget assumes reductions in the Highway Allocation Fund, Lodging Taxes and Keno.

“We don’t know how long the pandemic is going to affect us, from a cost and revenue perspective, so the fiscal team built that into the budget and our long-range plan,” said Commissioner Gary Mixan, Vice-Chair of the Sarpy County Board. “We know there will be additional costs associated with the pandemic, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation so we can make adjustments without having to put any additional burden on Sarpy County taxpayers.”