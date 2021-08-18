Drive Sober efforts ramp up for Labor Day

This Labor Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign.

Officers will work together during this holiday weekend to take drunk and high drivers off the roads from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6.

According to NHTSA, in 2019, 19,199 lives were lost in impaired driving crashes in the United States -- 1,236 in our region alone.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our priority to keep people safe. Our region accounts for 6.03% of alcohol and 6.89% of drug-related crash fatalities,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior."