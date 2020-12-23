Local 'Buy Nothing Project' groups 'buy nothing, give freely, and share the bounty'

Take, for instance, the Omaha (Central) group. It was founded on Jan. 15, 2015, and now boasts nearly 900 members. Because it’s so big, it’s about to “sprout” again, which means it will break into several smaller groups, thus maintaining that “neighborly” feel. Many active members in this group have children, therefore, it isn’t uncommon to see members giving away baby and children’s clothes, toys, games, and even strollers and cribs. From time to time, someone will offer up nursing cloths, maternity clothing, unopened formula, and diapers. One member regularly gives away free food, which is quickly snatched up. Other members might make too much bread or have leftovers that they think someone might like. Others try a new product, don’t like it, and offer it up. Someone usually is only too happy to accept the gift. Effusive gratitude posts, complete with photos, are common.

Jenny Burg Williams has been a member of this Omaha (Central) group since September 2019, and said that it’s her favorite place to be on Facebook.