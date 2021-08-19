MCF golf tournament raises more than $53,000 for area nonprofits

Midlands Community Foundation raised more than $53,000 at its 2021 golf tournament at Oak Hills Country Club on Aug. 9. The tournament was sold out with 144 golfers participating.

Through generous support of tournament sponsors and participants, including Double Eagle Sponsors Kuehl Capital and TeamMates Gretna, proceeds will benefit Cass County Historical Society Museum, Sarpy County Museum and the TeamMates Mentoring Program in Sarpy and Cass counties including Bellevue, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Gretna, Louisville, Papillion-La Vista and Plattsmouth.

“We are pleased to be able to support multiple nonprofit organizations in our two service areas of Sarpy and Cass counties. We are happy to provide funding to help them fulfill their important missions,” said Tonee Gay, Executive Director.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service. Over the last 35 years, the Foundation has served as a leader by helping to identify community needs and partnering with corporate and individual donors to make the most of their charitable dollars. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development and human services.

