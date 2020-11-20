Midlands Community Foundation names four new board members

Spencer Kimball is originally from Papillion, Neb., and is a graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he obtained his Degree in Business Administration. He has been an employee of Pinnacle Bank since November 1998 and is currently the Market President in Papillion. Kimball has been involved with several community groups and organizations including the Boards of Directors for both the Sarpy County and Gretna Chambers of Commerce, Lift Up Sarpy County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands Service League and TeamMates of Papillion-La Vista. He is a graduate of the Sarpy Chamber’s Leadership Sarpy program and has completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Born and raised in South Omaha, Kevyn Sopinski started his career managing the margin and option desks at TD Ameritrade, where he was employed for 11 years. As Managing Principal for the Omaha Division of Waddell & Reed from 2009 to 2016, Sopinski was responsible for recruiting and selection, marketing and sales, compliance and general office management. In 2017, Sopinski forged a partnership with several advisors and friends to create Pathfinder Wealth Advisors. He is a graduate of Creighton University with a degree in economics, received an MBA from Bellevue University and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses. Sopinski is very active in Papillion sports and the Papillion community, currently serving as Chairman of the CHI Health Midlands Hospital Board of Directors. He is also an elected official and serves on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District BOD. He and his wife Martha have twin daughters and have called Papillion home since 2002.