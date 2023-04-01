The national opioid crisis is prompting an increasing number of Omaha-area school districts to carry medication to counteract overdoses.

Naloxone, the drug that temporarily reduces the harmful effects of opioid overdoses, is now commonly stocked in nurse office cabinets at area high schools, and some middle schools are already carrying the medication or considering it as a proactive measure.

During a recent meeting, the Westside Community Schools board reviewed a new policy proposal that would supply its middle school and high school with the nasal spray medication, commonly referred to as Narcan, the brand name of the device that delivers naloxone.

“Safety in our schools is our top priority at Westside,” said Brandi Paul, district spokeswoman. “This board policy, if approved by our board, will allow for one more resource should administrators need it in an emergency.”

The naloxone would be stored unlocked in each nurse’s office. Licensed health care professionals in the school, along with school resource officers, would be trained in administering the drug.

Naloxone was introduced for the first time last month in five secondary schools in the Bellevue Public Schools, said Amanda Oliver, district spokeswoman.

“It’s still very new,” Oliver said. “We are using it as a proactive response. We want to be proactive, to make sure we have that on hand in case we need to help.”

Oliver said the naloxone will be another first-aid tool just like an EpiPen is for an allergic reaction.

Administered quickly, naloxone can stop the symptoms of an overdose — caused by an opioid like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl — to give medical personnel a chance to intervene, according to the National Institutes of Health.

An 18-year-old’s life was saved in 2020 when a school resource officer at a Lincoln high school administered naloxone after a suspected overdose.

“I always tell people most of the stuff that occurs out in the street occurs in the school,” said Lt. Howard Banks from the Bellevue Police Department. “There is drug activity and unfortunately, some kids who come to school do use drugs.”

In the U.S. in 2022, 11% of eighth graders, 22% of 10th graders and 33% of 12th graders reported illicit drug use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Nearly 102,500 overdose deaths were reported nationally during the 12 months ending July 2022. Of those, about 75% involved an opioid of some kind.

While Nebraska’s drug overdose death rate is significantly lower than many other states, the numbers have increased in recent years. Some 165 overdose deaths occurred in 2015, according to statewide figures. The total rose to 221 in 2021.

But incidents involving opioid use, especially with fentanyl, are increasing in Nebraska.

Some Omaha schools have been stocking naloxone to prevent overdoses for years.

The Omaha Public Schools has had naloxone available in every building since November 2019. Each location has one dose available in an emergency box for use by trained staff. The supply is donated to the district through Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare.

“Opioid abuse is a national epidemic that affects all communities. What happens in communities often impacts schools,” the district said in a statement. “Omaha Public Schools prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students.”

The Millard, Ralston, Bennington and Lincoln school districts also have naloxone in secondary schools.

Districts can get the drug for free from the state, like any member of the public can.

About 94 pharmacies across the state are part of the free distribution program — a fact many Nebraskans don’t know about, according to a report published in early March by UNL’s Rural Drug Addiction Research Center.

In Omaha, 17 pharmacies offer no-cost, no-prescription naloxone. A list of all participating pharmacies can be found at stopodne.com