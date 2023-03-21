Five Nebraska teachers have been selected as finalists for a national award in mathematics and science education.

The finalists, three science and two math teachers, are in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation's highest honor for teachers in those fields.

Angela Daughtrey from Bellevue West High School and Arnold Talero from Norris Public School will represent the state in math education, according to a news release. Jennifer Jones from Ogallala High School, Kristen Benton from Kenesaw High School and Chelle Gillan from Central City Public Schools were selected to represent Nebraska in science education.

Each year, a national committee recommends up to 108 classroom teachers to receive the award. Up to two teachers from each state, in mathematics or science, receive the award, which comes with a trip to Washington, D.C., a $10,000 prize and a presidential certificate.

"State finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Nebraska has to offer and serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow teachers," the Nebraska Department of Education said in the release.