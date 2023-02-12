Stan Eckart has always embraced that all-hands-on-deck mentality he acquired while growing up in a small town in Minnesota.

These days, that willingness to pitch in when needed also includes major sporting events.

The Bellevue resident has previously volunteered at the men’s and women’s basketball Final Four, professional golf events and the U.S. Swim Trials here in Omaha. This Sunday, he helped at his fourth Super Bowl.

Eckart was in Phoenix, Arizona, directing people to the myriad of activities associated with the game. Sometimes it’s just a matter of taking pictures for excited football fans.

“It’s a great opportunity to get involved and visit places around the country,” he said.

Eckart, the head statistician for the Omaha Lancers hockey team, pays for his own fare and hotel, and he works just a few hours each day. That leaves the rest of the stay to explore all the host city has to offer.

One of his goals is to volunteer at the Olympics. Applications will open soon for the Paris Summer Games in 2024.

Eckart’s first Super Bowl experience was in 2018 in Minneapolis. Several volunteers from that game return to volunteer every year.

For him, that’s the best part. He’s made lifetime friends at every event.

“You want to do it again because of the people you meet,” he said.