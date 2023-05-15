A 19-year-old Bellevue woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in eastern Council Bluffs.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Harry Langdon Boulevard and Highway 92, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators determined that a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wabash Avenue and left the roadway, striking a power pole.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Council Bluffs Fire Department before being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.