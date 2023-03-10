With a number of factors combining to limit donations, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency and urged Nebraskans to visit its donation centers and roll up their sleeves.

Like all employers in the medical sector, the blood bank has difficulty hiring enough nurses and other health care professionals and is at capacity for conducting blood drives in the community, said Kari Lundeen, a spokeswoman for the blood bank.

Currently, the organization is running about 50% of the drives at schools, corporations and churches than it did before the pandemic, she said. While the blood bank still has many loyal donors, officials believe they may be missing some of the first-time donors who tend to visit those blood drives.

Last week’s ice storm, a challenging cold and flu season and an increase in the number of people who have not returned to making donations since the start of the pandemic also have taken a toll on donations.

The blood bank typically needs about 4,000 donors a month to meet its demand for blood in Nebraska, Lundeen said. In February, it was short about 1,000 donors. The blood bank supplies blood products to Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Bryan Health.

As of Monday, March 6, the blood bank across its network has less than two days’ supply of Type O blood, the most common type, and about a two-day supply of platelets.

“Each winter we struggle to maintain blood donations, and this year is no exception,” Wendy Capetz, senior executive director of enterprise marketing for the blood bank, said in a statement. “But now, the need is deeply critical and may begin to affect our local hospitals. We need more Nebraskans to give blood, host blood drives and spread the word about the need for donations.”

Josh Murray, a spokesman for the American Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa Region, said winter weather often causes blood drives to be canceled or keeps people from getting out.

“We are hopeful that as the weather warms up, that donations also rise,” he said in an email. “Donors are needed to help prevent a shortage.”

Lundeen said Nebraska Community Blood Bank in particular is urging potential donors to visit its donation centers to give and is encouraging employers to give them time off to do so.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration lifted a ban on donations by military service members and others who lived in the United Kingdom or other parts of Europe during the 1980s and 1990s because of concerns about variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, or mad cow disease.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit ncbb.org or call 1-877-486-9414.