Matthew Ray is officially the interim superintendent for the Omaha Public Schools and will receive a $325,000 salary for the job.

During a meeting Monday, March 6, the Omaha school board approved Ray’s employment contract, which begins July 1 and will end one day before a permanent superintendent starts.

Ray’s total compensation package will be worth $462,575, which includes a $12,000 travel stipend.

Cheryl Logan, the current superintendent, has a similar salary of $329,113, with a total compensation package of $516,618.

“This is a critical time for OPS. Our work for students and staff cannot be paused through a transition,” said board member Ricky Smith. “We must get this transition and larger superintendent search right.”

Ray was selected by the school board to serve in an interim role at a Feb. 22 meeting. He began his career in the district teaching at Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary.

Because Ray will still be the deputy superintendent and board secretary until Logan leaves at the end of June, the district also will be paying him for transition services.

According to the contract, Ray will “provide services beyond the scope of his current roles to facilitate the transition from the current superintendent” from April 1 to June 30. This is work that will be assigned by the school board or Logan to help with a “seamless transition.”

Ray will receive $250 for each day he provides services, with a maximum payout of $15,500 for 62 days of work. He will also receive a $3,000 travel stipend.

OPS is still in the early stages of its superintendent search process, so there is no solid timeline of when Ray’s tenure as interim will end. OPS board members have said they have a goal of selecting finalists for the superintendent job by January 2024.

Ray won’t be involved in the superintendent search because he is also allowed to apply for the permanent job.

The school board is scheduled to select a search firm to manage the superintendent search at its March 20 meeting. The board received proposals from six companies.

“Matt Ray has dedicated his entire career to the Omaha Public Schools,” Smith said. “He is uniquely qualified to lead us through this time.”