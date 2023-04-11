A brush fire burned hundreds of acres just south of Lake Waconda near Union.

More than 75 firefighters from 36 fire departments from across Nebraska assisted in the response Monday, April 11. As of the afternoon, it was 85% contained and had burned nearly 700 acres.

No injuries or structure damage was reported, according to Jodie Fawl, a public information officer for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The fire started Saturday, April 8, in Iowa and jumped across the Missouri River into Nebraska that afternoon. Fawl said it’s likely that the strong winds blew a spark across the river, igniting the fire on the Nebraska side.

According to the incident commander, Shane Adams of the Nehawka Volunteer Fire Department, the fire rapidly spread south to the area of East Union Road. Requests for all available units were immediately called to battle the rapidly moving fire.

Adams reported that fire departments from all over Cass County responded to the scene. Additional units from across Nebraska brought utility-task vehicles to haul water.

“The terrain of this fire is treacherous,” Adams said Sunday. “Relief from local fire departments arrived late into the night and continued to fight fire all through the night. No structures have been affected at this time.”

Cass County declared a disaster Sunday and requested state assistance to help with response to the brush fire. Gov. Jim Pillen approved a state disaster, which allows emergency funds to be released in order to assist firefighters.

Cass County Emergency Management and incident command requested that the Nebraska Incident Management Assistance Team help with the response. The Nebraska National Guard sent a crew to work on the ground and a helicopter to fill water buckets from Lake Waconda to drop on the fire Sunday afternoon.

During the fire, Lake Waconda residents and people from surrounding communities gathered to watch as the helicopter scooped water from the lake. Along the Missouri River, the shoreline smoldered as Canada geese swam downstream.

The Nebraska State Patrol sent drones aloft Sunday to provide aerial footage of the fire. Members of the Wildland Incident Response Assistant Team arrived to provide technical support on control and management of the fire.

State resources demobilized Monday night, leaving the remaining monitoring to local fire crews.

The village of Union, with a population of about 200 residents, is 15 miles south of Plattsmouth.

The Lake Waconda fire comes on the heels of a large brush fire in Papillion that led to the closure of a portion of Highway 370 on Saturday, April 8. Firefighters were first dispatched to the area of South 60th Street and Capehart Road at about 2:34 p.m., said Jason Banks with the Papillion Fire Department.

The fire quickly spread north to the area of Highway 370, forcing officials to close the road between 48th and 72nd Streets until around 5:30 p.m. Other area fire agencies -- including Bellevue, Plattsmouth and Gretna -- were called in to assist with the fire.