Congress has authorized about $144 million in flood control projects for the greater Omaha area, including two dams, a central Omaha floodwall and changes to more than 380 metro-area properties along creeks.

Whether and when the projects will get built is uncertain because no money has been allocated. Actual construction would require another congressional vote, one that appropriates the money.

Adding to the hurdles, some rural landowners affected by one of the dams are working to stop the projects. They commissioned an outside study, have contacted Congress and retained legal counsel. They say the analysis supporting the projects is flawed.

The projects were tucked in a sprawling piece of federal legislation known as the National Defense Authorization Act. It funds the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, one of the primary federal agencies responsible for managing flood risks.

As proposed by the corps, the federal government would cover $91.5 million of the cost and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District would pick up the remainder, $52.2 million. The corps estimates the projects together would reduce annual flood risk by 52%.

For John Winkler, general manager for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, these projects — and more — are long overdue. The metro area is one of the most flash flood-prone areas in the country, he said.

“The risk of catastrophic flooding is a real and present danger,” he said.

The metro area is primed for flooding due to the number of homes, businesses and government facilities built in the flood plains of the area’s numerous creeks and streams. (In some places, such as Saddle Creek, the creek has been forced underground and paved over). A flood plain is the flat area of land between a creek or river and the surrounding hills. They are popular areas to develop — for example, the Aksarben complex.

Should the greater Omaha area experience a storm similar to the one that flooded Ames, Iowa, in 2010, the Papio-NRD has estimated that 13,000 people would be displaced and more than $2.1 billion in damage would occur.

This latest plan would reduce but not eliminate that risk. Indeed, it could open the door to additional construction in the flood plain. Why? The dams, levees and flood walls could reduce the amount of downstream flood plain where flood insurance would be required, potentially making that land more attractive and affordable to develop.

The projects:

• A 74-acre reservoir north of Gretna along the South Papillion Creek. Known as Dam Site 19, the reservoir would be almost three-fourths the size of the metro area’s Walnut Creek Lake. Funding includes a 2.5-mile trail, parking lots, restrooms, picnic shelter and boat access. Cost: $28 million.

• A dry dam on Thomas Creek in northern Douglas County. Known as Dam Site 10, this project has been fought by the affected rural landowners. A dry dam is one that allows “normal” flows to continue downstream while holding back water during heavy rains and snowmelt. Cost: $22 million.

• New levee/floodwall along each side of the Little Papillion Creek (Keystone Trail) in central Omaha. The levees/floodwalls would start near Western Avenue on one side and about Cass Street on the other. From there the levees/floodwalls would extend south to Center Street. They would require eight floodgates along roads and bridges. This is the area of the Keystone where Nebraska Furniture Mart, the Aksarben development and College of St. Mary are located. It’s not clear how the levee/floodwall would affect the trail. Cost: $50 million.

• Adapting buildings along various creeks: Fill in 71 basements, elevate 59 residences and dry flood-proof 256 commercial structures. These homes and businesses are scattered throughout the metro area. They are along flood-prone reaches of the Big Papillion Creek, Cole Creek, Papillion Creek, Saddle Creek, South Papillion Creek and West Papillion Creek. These taxpayer-funded measures are designed to reduce flood damage to buildings and are done on a voluntary basis. Cost: $45 million.

Rachel Williams, project manager for the corps, said the projects will be included as a single package, not individually, in any appropriations bill. It’s common for the process to take several years and for the money to arrive in chunks, she said.

Winkler said the Papio-NRD will discuss with other governmental entities the ranking of the projects. The NRD will advocate for the Gretna-area reservoir to lead the list due to rapid development in that area. That dam has been a priority for several years, and the NRD already has begun buying land for it.

The fate of the dry dam in northern Douglas County is unclear. The dam is being fought by affected rural landowners and would likely require that the land be taken by eminent domain. In the past, Winkler has said the NRD has no appetite for building a dam in an area opposed by property owners. Asked about it in the wake of the authorization bill, Winkler said that any decision about condemning property for the dam would be made by the NRD’s elected board.

“The NRD only contemplates condemnation as the very last resort in order to protect the taxpayers from unreasonable demands and to protect our constituent’s life and property,” he said. “Consequently, it is only deployed once every conceivable option has failed.”

An outside study concluded that the corps study overestimated the benefits of the projects by erroneously including some information and wrongly calculating others. The study was funded by the Washington County Board and the Papio Valley Preservation Association (a landowner group). The Douglas County Board and various county departments provided in-kind support.

In response to those assertions, Williams said the corps study underwent multiple levels of internal review as well as an external peer review and public comment.

Shawn Melotz, whose family has farmed the affected land for five generations, said the dams wrongly shift flood control responsibilities to farmers, who already are working to control runoff, and away from urban land that continues to add to the overall flood risk.

“Our family will never rest until this entire project is eliminated,” she said. “We will protect our property until the ends of the earth.”