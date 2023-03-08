Hy-Vee aims to open its new Gretna store this summer, and plans show a restaurant and a car wash wanting to locate nearby on the same corner.

Construction of the new grocery store appears well on its way on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

Moving in near the grocery store will be a Culver's restaurant, according to plans filed with the City of Gretna. There’s also a Rocket Car Wash approved at the site.

The new Hy-Vee store is going in about a mile and a quarter east of Highway 6, which is currently the main commercial corridor in Gretna.

Gretna already has a Fareway grocery at 604 S. Highway 6. Last year, longtime Gretna grocery McKinney’s Food Center closed and an Ace Hardware store took its place.

Nola Aigner Davis, spokesperson for Hy-Vee, said the company hopes for a summer opening. She didn’t have info on the potential neighbors.

"In regard to other businesses opening up, we don't know,” Aigner Davis told the Omaha World-Herald. “All we know is we're shooting for sometime this summer that we'll be opening up our Gretna location."

Aigner Davis told The Times in February that Hy-Vee was planning for "a mid-summer opening" for the store.

Culver’s spokesman Eric Skrum told the World-Herald it’s too early to share any details on the “possible new location.”

But plans submitted to the city indicate a restaurant layout similar to other Culver’s locations in the metro area.

Culver’s is known for its frozen custard, which they mix into a treat they call Concrete Mixers. Other featured menu items are Wisconsin cheese curds and ButterBurgers.

The Rocket Car Wash is a project of City Ventures. The company has a La Vista car wash and several locations across the metro area.