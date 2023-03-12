A business that specializes in stuffed cookies is coming to La Vista

A franchise of Dirty Dough cookies will open soon at 12438 Southport Parkway, Unit D. The chain started in Arizona in 2019, opening its first store in Tempe.

Like other cookie stores, it has both weekly specials and classic cookies available.

An example of the rotating cookies include the Sin-A-Roll, a cinnamon and sugar cookie mixed with pecans, caramel bits, white chocolate chips, filled with cheesecake and salted caramel and finished with a caramel drizzle and cream cheese frosting. Regularly available cookies include stuffed chocolate chip and brookies.

The shop will offer several ways to buy: order for pickup, order for delivery by DoorDash, order from an app or stop in to see what’s available.

To learn more, go to dirtydoughcookies.com.