Douglas County will continue providing juvenile detention services to Sarpy County through the end of November.

But it’s yet be determined what happens after Douglas County completes its move to its new, smaller detention center.

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to approve an amendment to its interlocal agreement with Sarpy County to house young people in the Douglas County Youth Center whom judges in Sarpy County have ordered to secure detention.

The amendment would extend the secure detention contract through Nov. 30, provided Sarpy County commissioners also approves it. The contract previously had been extended through June 30. It ended in December. Sarpy County pays $365 a day for each young person detained by Douglas County.

Sarpy County does not have a secure detention facility for juveniles. Douglas County officials have said they may not continue housing youths from outside Douglas County in the new juvenile detention center that’s expected to open this year.

Douglas County currently plans to close its current juvenile detention center in January.

The new detention center has only 64 beds. There frequently are more young people than that who are locked up in the current detention center, including about two to four from Sarpy County on average over the past year, usually facing adult criminal charges.

While not large, that’s a significant number as Douglas County seeks to reduce its number of detained youths below the capacity of the new detention center.

Sarpy County officials had asked for the extension, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said. It had been proposed to extend the contract only through September. The rationale for that, Rodgers said, was to allow enough time for any young people from Sarpy County to move through the court system and out of detention by January.

But Douglas County Commissioner Mike Friend successfully moved to extend the contract for two months longer. The board voted 5-2 for the resolution as amended. Friend and board members PJ Morgan, Jim Cavanaugh, Roger Garcia and Maureen Boyle voted yes. Rodgers and Mary Ann Borgeson voted no.

The Douglas County Board also approved an extension of an agreement with Sarpy County to house young people from Douglas in Sarpy County’s Thomas Juvenile Justice Center. It is lower security than the Douglas County detention center. Douglas County pays $312 per day for each of its young people detained by Sarpy.

Friend said the extension gives Sarpy County more leeway to plan what to do if they will no longer accept youths ordered to secure detention.