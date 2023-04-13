Multiple area fire departments battled a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex Wednesday, April 12, that displaced several residents.

The Bellevue Fire Department was first dispatched to the Country Estates Apartments near Ginny Avenue and Jewell Road at approximately 12:35 p.m., battalion chief Kirk Schuster said.

Crews from the Omaha, Papillion and Offutt fire departments were called in to help fight the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but residents of the building's units have been displaced. The Red Cross was called in to assist apartment management in helping residents relocate, Schuster said.