For the first time in more than two years, airmen on Tuesday bore the flag-draped coffins of World War II service members off an Air Force cargo plane at Offutt Air Force Base.

About 50 airmen and civilians — including Gov. Jim Pillen and Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb. — saluted as nine transfer cases were carried to two waiting trucks from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 that had just flown in from Europe.

The remains had been disinterred from graves marked “unknown” at the Rhone American Cemetery in France, or from recently excavated air crash sites in Germany. Forensic anthropologists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lab at Offutt will work to identify them.

“They are all recoveries of either aircraft crashes or battlefield losses,” said Dr. Franklin Damann, the Nebraska lab director.

Typically, Damann said, about four Air Force flights per year ferry remains from Europe. But they had not been able to land at Offutt since 2021 because of a runway reconstruction project that concluded last September.

“This is the first we’re doing with the new runway at Offutt,” Damann said.

The Offutt lab, which opened in June 2013 in the former World War II-era Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant, is one of two labs where the accounting agency identifies the missing from U.S. wars since World War II. The other is in Hawaii.

Reporters received a tour of the Offutt lab, where bones and personal effects were laid out on tables for matching, cataloging and eventual identification.

The two labs identify about 200 missing service members each year using DNA, historical and dental evidence, said Fern Sumpter Winbush, the accounting agency’s principal deputy director.

The annual budget for the work is more than $130 million.

She said the identification effort represents a promise to service men and women that even if they are lost in combat, they will not be left behind.

“Not only are we promise-keepers, we put action to these promises,” Sumpter Winbush said. “We don’t spare any expense, personnel or resource-wise, to honor those who made this sacrifice.

The Offutt lab’s job is primarily to identify remains from the European theater of World War II. Most remains from the Pacific, or from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, are identified at the Hawaii lab.

However, the Offutt lab has taken on several special projects, including a six-year effort from 2015 to 2021 to identify sailors and Marines who died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.

Of the 429 service members who died aboard the Oklahoma, 394 remained unidentified after the war. The accounting agency was able to identify 361 of them in the largest such project in its history.