Former University of Minnesota and NFL football player Gaelin Elmore survived a traumatic childhood, including homelessness and repeated abuse by a foster parent, because he found belonging with people who committed to helping him and stuck with it, he told an audience of more than 1,200 people in La Vista.

“The reason I’m here today is because of the people in my life that have provided belonging in a way that allowed me to rise to my potential instead of falling to my circumstances,” said Elmore, who now works as a professional speaker and advocate for children.

Elmore told his story Tuesday, April 18, and offered education, encouragement and a challenge to people at Project Harmony’s Speaking of Children Luncheon Tuesday at the La Vista Conference Center. It was part of an annual conference hosted by Project Harmony, a nonprofit collaborative child protection center based in Omaha.

The two-day conference provided training from local and national experts to about 600 professionals in such fields as law enforcement, social work, mental health and education. The luncheon was open to the wider public.

The conference was held during National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. During the event, Project Harmony presented its annual Kids First Awards to Lisa Utterback, chief officer of student and community services for the 6Omaha Public Schools; NorthStar Foundation President Scott Hazelrigg; and Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Chad Brown.

Elmore played football at the University of Minnesota and East Carolina University before signing a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. He retired as a rookie to pursue the path he is on now.

Elmore asserts that there is a “belonging gap” for children who have adverse childhood experiences. He calls himself a champion of belonging, and urges other people to do that too.

Elmore talked about a model of care as an acronym — Compassion, Authenticity, Resilience and Empowerment. He told stories of people and times in his young life that manifested those qualities and made a difference.

When he was in fourth grade and in an abusive foster care home, school was his safe place, and a place where he belonged. He overslept and missed the school bus one morning. He resolved to walk to school and took the only route he knew — his school bus route. The journey ended up taking almost six hours.

By the time Elmore arrived at school, it was nearly 3 p.m. Teachers had spend nearly the entire day trying to figure out where he was. One teacher, who knew he had been abused, defied the school’s wishes and called police to search out of concern for him.

Their effort, and emotion, showed him a compassion he didn’t know existed.

A janitor at his school, nicknamed Miss Peanut because she was so small, demonstrated authenticity by talking straight to him consistently and honestly, giving her time and counsel to him but not inflating what she could do.

“There were so many people who overpromised and underdelivered in my life that you just anticipate it,” Elmore said. “You push them away because the reality of having to deal with being in it alone is better than letting someone in and being let down.”

The woman whom the children called Miss Peanut “never talked about giving more than she could provide,” Elmore said. “She was real. And the way she did that made a difference in my life, my story, so much so that I remember it to this day.”

He told the crowd that everyone in the room, regardless of their walk of life, could be someone that can make a difference in the life of a child going through trauma.

When Elmore was 16, he was living with his biological father, but his father was arrested. Elmore resolved to drop out of school. He put up a wall at school. But his counselors and others kept trying to communicate with him for months until they finally broke through.

“We talk about resilience all the time, but we talk about it in reference to kids,” Elmore said. “Oh my gosh, you’re so resilient. ... You’re so tough, you’re so gritty.”

Such a compliment is literally just words, he said.

“But what you can do, you be resilient, that’s going to change things,” Elmore said.

After Elmore’s father was arrested and he had resolved to drop out of school, his high school coach intervened. The coach met Elmore as he was walking out of the building, took Elmore home, and the coach and his family gave him a place to stay, and eventually a stable home.

But that life-changing moment didn’t change Elmore’s life right away, he said.

For the first six months, Elmore was like a tenant in their home. He went to his room, stayed there until dinner, came out for dinner, and went back to his room. One night, he came out for a late-night snack of Cheetos, and the coach asked him to talk.

They silently watched ESPN highlights for a while, then the coach said, “Gaelin, I’m not trying to be your dad. I’m not trying to be anything that you don’t want me to be. But what I am trying to do is give you a break that you haven’t gotten.”

That was empowering to Elmore; it was the first time someone’s compassion came out in their words backed up by action.

“The important part of that conversation was that he empowered me,” Elmore said. “You can be compassionate, you can be authentic, you can be resilient, but if you’re not empowering those that we’re serving, it’s all for naught.”

Elmore received a lengthy standing ovation. Gene Klein, Project Harmony’s executive director, said the talk reflected the nonprofit’s theme of “Be Someone” in the life of a child. For professionals in the field of serving children, Elmore’s comments about resilience were especially powerful, Klein said.

“Resilience isn’t about the kids,” Klein said. “It’s about our own energy and our own getting back in the game when we feel like that’s not possible. ... When we feel stretched to the limit, we can bounce back and step back into their life and help them.”