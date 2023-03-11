The Furniture Train, a furniture drive by several community organizations, has been scheduled for the Omaha metropolitan area on April 1.

While The Furniture Project takes furniture and household goods year-round, the April 1 furniture drive will provide curbside pickup services for registered donors, courtesy of the local Keller Williams Greater Omaha brokerage firm.

“This event provides an opportunity for the Omaha community to come together and support the broader affordable housing ecosystem,” said Felicia Bonner, program manager of the Metro Housing Collaborative, an organization providing a shared housing program and other rental supports.

It’s a good way for metro area residents to do some spring cleaning, Bonner said. Dining room tables, couches and kitchen supplies are among the most-needed items.

Partnering organizations are The Furniture Project, Metro Housing Collaborative, Restoring Dignity and Refugee Empowerment Center.

To see the most-needed items and to register for a pickup, go to tinyurl.com/3pjrbk9c.