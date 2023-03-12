The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the Nebraska Nursery and Landscape Association have released their 2023 GreatPlants selections.

They offer gardeners and landscapers plant, tree and shrub choices that are tolerant of a variety of conditions as well as aesthetically pleasing and beneficial for pollinators.

“These plants are all regionally native plants that are well adapted to our climate,” said Hanna Pinneo, the executive director of the arboretum. “They are water-wise plants, so they won’t need as much water. They are good for local wildlife.”

The plants were voted on at a conference in January. The two organizations pick the plants five years at a time, to make sure they will be available at local nurseries.

PERENNIAL OF THE YEAR

"Iron Butterfly" Ironweed (Vernonia lettermanii): Prefers medium to dry, well-drained soil in full sun. Its bright purple, long-lasting flowers appear in mid- to late summer and attract hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators. With a height of 2 to 3 feet, this perennial would work well at the back of a border garden.

TREE OF THE YEAR

Shingle Oak (Quercus imbricaria): This central U.S. native and member of the red oak family is a medium-size deciduous tree that typically grows in conical form. The shingle oak thrives in medium to dry, well-drained soil and full sun.

SHRUB OF THE YEAR

"Tor" Birchleaf Spirea (Spirea betulifolia): Small, rounded shrub blooms small, flat clusters of tiny white flowers in the late spring, while in the fall, its dark green, birch-like leaves transition to a mosaic of red, orange and purple. It prefers moist, well-drained soil and full sun and would make a great addition to a pollinator garden, as its flowers attract a multitude of butterflies and other pollinators.

CONIFER OF THE YEAR

Korean Pine (Pinus koraiensis): A member of the white pine group, the Korean pine is very versatile in that it can tolerate a wide range of soil conditions. It grows in full sun or part shade and reaches a height of between 30 and 50 feet.

GRASS OF THE YEAR

Blue Zinger Sedge (Carex flacca): Also known as blue-green sedge, this evergreen sedge prefers medium to wet soil in part shade to full sun. It thrives well in rain gardens but can also tolerate dry shade in hot summer climates. This cool season sedge does much of its growing during chilly weather, forming attractive clumps of fine-textured, arching, blue-green foliage that blooms in late summer.

For more information about the 2023 GreatPlants and a full list of GreatPlants selections since 1999, visit plantnebraska.org/great-plants.

Spring Affair is adding more plants

My friends and I have been going to the Spring Affair Plant Sale for eons. Last year was the first time I can say I was disappointed.

Many of the plants I’d been hoping to purchase were already sold out on the first day the sale was open for general admission.

Pinneo said the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum has taken steps to solve that problem for this year’s sale, which will take place April 27-29 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

Pinneo said there will be 20,000 more plants available this spring, bringing the total to 98,000 plants of about 800 species.

One of the issues, Pinneo said, was that landscapers were attending the preview party and buying large amounts of plants.

“We contacted them and said if you need whole flats of things, let’s preorder them,” Pinneo said. “We’re trying to work with small nurseries and landscapers to help alleviate that issue.”

There also will be more varieties available of some of the most popular plants such as aster, clematis, coneflower, penstemon, phlox, hosta and day lily.

The Spring Affair will again be a three-day event. The preview party and sale will be April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. General admission sales will be April 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. and April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event has gone to two days of general admission sales because of the stampede at the start of the previous one-day Saturday sale.

“In 2019, they had 4,000 people come through the doors in the first 30 minutes,” Pinneo said. “The lines were about two hours long. We added a day to not have as long of lines.”

Pinneo said most of the GreatPlants selections should be available.

To register for the preview party and sale or for more information about Spring Affair, visit plantnebraska.org/spring-affair.

Get trees ready for storms ahead

Josh Rongish of Davey Tree in Omaha has some tips for your trees as the more stormy part of the year nears.

“Fallen trees and downed branches are an unfortunate consequence of many strong storms, but an ounce of prevention before the storms hit can make a profound difference heading into spring,” Rongish said. “A quick visual check in early spring, along with a few simple tree care chores, can go a long way toward supporting the year-round health and safety of your trees.”

He recommends doing a health check of all of your trees. If you see problems, check with a licensed arborist. Some things to think about:

Dead wood or decay: Dead trees and dead branches are especially dangerous. Deep splits extending into the wood of the tree may hint at health or stability issues. Excessively thick branches and leaves catch more wind during storm conditions, increasing the risk of branches breaking and the trees uprooting. A strong root system helps decrease the likelihood that a tree will be uprooted in a storm. Pay special attention if there has been any construction near your tree, as equipment may sever large roots or compact the soil, causing issues.

Boost the roots: Regularly nourishing your trees can strengthen their root systems, which in turn increases their resilience against strong storms. Remember to deeply water your trees when necessary and maintain a layer of mulch around them. Mulch provides important nutrients, helps roots retain water and discourages weeds that draw water from your trees.

Plant storm-smart: Although no tree is entirely resistant to storms, native trees generally fare better in storms and tornadoes compared to imported or exotic species. There’s a benefit to planting trees in groups of five or more, as those in those larger groups are often better able to withstand tornadoes and severe storms.