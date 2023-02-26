There’s an unbroken 7-mile stretch of Interstate 80 at Omaha’s southwest extreme that feels to some like stepping back in time.

The warehouses and truck stops and fast-food joints near the Highway 370 exit give way to open space and farmland and rolling hills, all the way to Highway 31, the gateway to Gretna — and then beyond, to the Platte River and Ashland.

“God’s country,” was one resident’s description in a 2020 survey by the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.

But in western Sarpy County, the times, they are a-changin’.

Residential and industrial growth between Gretna, Papillion and Springfield have squeezed the capacity on the two-lane roads that service the area, causing traffic jams at the two interchanges that bookend the bucolic stretch of freeway.

Faced with that reality, area planners are recommending construction of a new I-80 interchange, with 192nd Street/Capehart Road as the best option among six locations along the route. A second choice was identified at 168th Street/Schram Road.

The recommendations come from a 2½-year study by the planning agency, in cooperation with Sarpy County and the cities of Papillion and Gretna, on how best to address traffic on I-80 in western Sarpy County. The resulting report was released earlier this month, marking an important step for a proposal that is still years away from becoming reality.

“We’re really thinking about this through the lens of access to I-80,” said Mike Helgerson, executive director of the planning agency. “(The roads) are failing today. And with the anticipated growth, they’re going to degrade even further.”

State Sen. Jen Day’s district includes the area encompassed in the study, and she has experienced the longstanding traffic woes.

“Anyone who lives in the area knows how congested it is,” she said. “It slows everything down. I think the growth in western Sarpy County has far surpassed the need for this.”

At the proposed 192nd/Capehart interchange, snug up against the fields of the popular Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, there already is a two-lane bridge over the highway. It is near the midpoint between the Highway 370 and Highway 31 exits.

Helgerson said the study — which also looked at 180th Street, 204th Street/Fairview Road, Platteview Road, and Pflug Road — showed it would draw the most traffic while doing the most to improve local travel times and relieve traffic jams at the nearby interchanges.

It would also face fewer utility relocation and environmental hurdles, he said. And it was the most popular option in surveys.

If built, it would be the first new I-80 interchange in the Omaha metro area since 1992, when the Giles Road/Harrison Street exit opened in La Vista.

Still, there are those who would like to see the stretch left as it is.

“I do not want the area to change,” wrote one respondent to the 2020 survey. “I believe the current interchanges are adequate, and there is not need for another.”

“Very sad to see country life we once loved disappearing at such a rapid pace,” said another.

The problem, Helgerson said, is that the county and nearby cities already have targeted the area for growth in their land-use plans. And plenty of development is already there.

“We’re seeing such a high level of growth, a lot of what we projected already has been met,” he said.

But there’s still a long way to go before the first shovel of dirt is turned on on a new interchange.

Helgerson said the next step is acceptance of the study by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. In the next phase, the Transportation Department must start preliminary engineering plans for the interchange, complete a federally mandated environmental study, and prepare a formal “Interchange Justification Report” for the Federal Highway Administration, which oversees the Interstate highway system.

Then the Transportation Department must slot the interchange in among its list of priorities for federal highway funding. Helgerson said planners have estimated the cost of the project at roughly $25-$30 million, but that doesn’t account for pandemic-era or future inflation.

And while the federal government would cover up to 80% of the construction cost, other entities — presumably state and local governments — would have to cough up the rest. Then the state would have to purchase the land, bid out the project and actually build the interchange.

Helgerson figures even if the process goes smoothly, it could take 10 years.

“We’re going to work with NDOT to advance this as rapidly as possible,” he said. “But it is a long process to get through all of this.”

For Day and many of her constituents, the process can’t happen fast enough.

“I think it’s fantastic,” she said. “I wish this had happened a lot earlier. This is just long overdue.”