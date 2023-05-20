A prison inmate who was convicted of murdering two people in 2004 has died.

Michael Gunther, 67, died Thursday night a state facility in Lincoln managed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The department did not give a cause of death but noted Gunther was being treated for a medical condition.

Gunther had been serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2005. A carnival worker, Gunther was convicted of killing colleague Michael Zawodny, a 36-year-old from Athon, Iowa, on May 23, 2004, by shooting Zawodny 11 times at a Blues Amusements carnival near Bellevue.

Gunther had also been convicted of second-degree murder in Pottawattamie County District Court. The conviction stemmed from Gunther killing 45-year-old Sally Kennedy the same day as Zawodny, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Kennedy, who owned the carnival company, had been dating Gunther. But after the relationship ended, he killed Kennedy by stabbing and slashing her 22 times in her trailer in Council Bluffs.

Gunther’s Nebraska trial began in an unusual fashion: He apologized for Zawodny’s murder and asked for the death penalty. Gunther acted as his own attorney.