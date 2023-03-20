A vehicle pursuit that began in Mills County, Iowa, ended with the driver crashing into the Plattsmouth toll bridge on the Nebraska side.

Deputies were alerted to a pursuit entering Cass County around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies in Mills County had attempted to stop a 27-year-old Council Bluffs man in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near Tabor, Iowa, when he reportedly fled west on Old Highway 34.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol were involved in the pursuit throughout Mills County.

When the truck crossed the Plattsmouth toll bridge, the driver failed to negotiate the sharp left turn toward the toll booth. The truck crashed after striking an embankment.

The man was able to exit the vehicle on his own, but he was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. His condition was unknown, and the crash is being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges were pending against the man in both Iowa and Nebraska.