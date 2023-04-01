La Vista's chief of police is on leave after self-reporting an incident that requires an investigation under city municipal code.

Bob Lausten, who has served as chief since 2002, reported the incident on March 20, according to a news release Wednesday from the City of La Vista. The night before, a truck registered to Lausten was clocked driving at 100 mph in Mills County near the Nebraska border.

A deputy with the Mills County Sheriff's Office recorded the truck speeding at 100 mph westbound on Highway 34 in Iowa less than half a mile from the Nebraska border, according to Sheriff Travis Oetter.

The deputy then turned on their vehicle's lights and thought the truck would stop, Oetter said. However, the truck then sped up and continued over the bridge into Nebraska.

Because it was night time and because of the truck's speed, deputies could not confirm if Lausten himself was driving the truck, Oetter said.

“When you have a truck go by at 100 miles per hour, it's hard to identify the driver,” he said.

Oetter said Mills County deputies usually don't pursue vehicles into Nebraska, so the Mills County Sheriff's Office passed along the truck's license plate number to both Sarpy and Cass Counties. No citations or warrants were immediately issued.

While Lausten is on leave, La Vista Police Capt. D.J. Barcal will serve as acting chief. Barcal is a 24-year veteran of the department and has served as a captain since 2004, according to the police department's website.

The City of La Vista declined to provide further comment.