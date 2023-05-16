Help document rare butterflies across Nebraska by training to monitor for regal fritillaries and monarchs.

Trainings for the community science effort includes a session June 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna.

Register to attend a trainings session at Calendar.Outdoor Nebraska.gov. Only one training session is required to survey for the butterflies.

The first hour of the training sessions will be dedicated to gaining general information on monarchs, regal fritillaries, common plants and other community science opportunities; anyone is welcome. Those wanting to survey for the butterflies will learn about survey methods during the remaining time.

Those unable to attend a session, but who still wish to be part of the butterfly effort, can train via virtual recording on the “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” YouTube channel; participants should watch all videos in the Butterfly Survey Training playlist.

Butterfly surveys will be conducted statewide between June 15 and Aug. 15 at assigned locations. For more information, contact Cody Dreier, survey organizer, at cody.dreier@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1755.