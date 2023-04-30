Fans of Lego toys are buzzing over a report that the company is eyeing the metro area for a new store, but the company is neither confirming nor denying.

“I can confirm that my fingers and toes are crossed for this to happen,” said Brian Hirt, president of the Lincoln and Omaha Lego Users Group, a club of devout fans.

“If Omaha does get a Lego retail store, it would be a great recognition by the Lego Company that eastern Nebraska is a great market for Lego and has a thriving community of adult Lego builders,” Hirt said.

A website that highlights metro area development happenings ignited the speculation. The “Grow Omaha” website, in its weekly market report March 16, said that Lego representatives visited the city.

“Representatives from Lego were in town last week touring various retail properties,” the site reported.

The closest Lego stores are in Kansas City and Minneapolis. Those cities are quite a bit larger than Omaha. But there are clearly Lego fans in Nebraska and Iowa, as evidenced by the strong turnout at last weekend’s Brick Days Omaha, an expo of all things Lego.

The show attracted about 7,000 people to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Hirt said.

Organizer Daniel Schmidt described it as a Lego-fan celebration.

The public could come and see imaginative creations made by Lego club members from across the country.

“All of these creations that these folks have brought in have incredible detail to them,” Schmidt said. “They really have spent a lot of time and energy to create each scene and each individual building. There’s a lot of humor in it. There’s a lot of fun and whimsy.”

Among the creations were a model of the Nebraska State Capitol, created by John Tooker, and an elaborate machine called “the Great Ball Contraption.” The motorized Rube Goldberg device conveyed marbles around a track of ladders, wheels, rails and levers. In one display, locomotives ran around a track, at one point passing two Lego wind turbines like the ones along Interstate 80 and carrying the Lincoln Electric System logo.

Legos are hands-on and mind-engaging, Schmidt said. And there’s a social aspect, whether through the clubs or with a grandparent and grandchild teaming up on a project, he said.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to work together, and also it’s a lot of fun to work solo and build and sort out your Lego without being on the phone, without sitting in front of a screen,” he said.

Schmidt said if Lego opens a store, the folks at Brick Days would be excited about it.

“We are really of the belief that the more people that get into Lego and find how creative it is and how open-ended it is, the more participants there are in Brick Days, and the more that they join the clubs and the more fun that’s had.”

“Lego’s all about fun, and we love fun,” he said.

The Omaha World-Herald contacted Lego for comment. The company declined to confirm the report but sent “our warmest regards to the Lego fans” at Brick Days.

“We love hearing about Lego fans coming together for joyful play, and it’s great to hear there’s an enthusiastic community in Nebraska,” a Lego spokesperson said. “I’m afraid we don’t comment on any of our future store plans and deliberations ... “

During 2022, the company grew its global network of stores, opening 155 new stores together with partners, taking total stores globally to 904, according to Lego’s 2022 annual report.

“In 2023, we will continue to make significant investments in our retail platforms to reach and inspire even more shoppers,” the report said.