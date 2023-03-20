Milano’s Italian Restaurant is set to open soon in Plattsmouth, according to its Facebook page.

The eatery is 209 S. 23rd St. in the old Eagles Club building, just off Highway 75 and the Avenue B intersection. It will serve traditional Italian entrees made with fresh ingredients along with seafood and steak options.

Menu items include crab-stuffed mushrooms, classic lasagna, spinach ravioli, eggplant parmesan, a variety of pizzas and specialties such as marsala and cacciatore.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and Tuesdays.

A complete menu and more information is at milanosne.com.