Rock bands Lord Huron and Modest Mouse will be the headline acts at this year’s Outlandia Music Festival on Aug. 11 and 12.

The festival will be held on open field at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. The event will also feature food and retail vendors.

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Lord Huron will perform on Aug. 11. Members include Ben Schneider, Mark Barry, Miguel Briseño and Tom Renaud. The band’s bestselling song, “The Night We Met” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2018. A version of the song featuring singer Phoebe Bridgers is on the season two soundtrack of Netflix’s hit show “13 Reasons Why.”

Rock band Modest Mouse formed in Washington in 1993 and is now based in Portland, Oregon. Members include Isaac Brock, Tom Peloso, Russell Higbee, Ben Massarella, Simon O’Connor and Damon Cox. The band’s fourth album, “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2004. They have performed at national music festivals including Firefly Music Festival and Coachella, and international festivals including End of the Road Festival in England.

In addition to Modest Mouse and Lord Huron, Outlandia’s performance lineup also includes Jimmy Eat World, Gregory Alan Isakov, Manchester Orchestra, The Faint, Cat Power, Horsegirl, The Good Life, The Envy Corps, Criteria and Minne Lussa.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, weekend camping and parking passes, or for details, go to outlandiafestival.com.