Mother of missing La Vista boy asks for him to be declared dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the La Vista boy who has been missing since May 2021, has filed a petition in court to have her son declared legally dead.

Tammi Larsen filed the petition earlier this month in Sarpy County Court. The petition also seeks to hold the Papillion-La Vista school district accountable for Larsen’s disappearance.

Ryan, who was 11 at the time, was seen leaving La Vista Elementary on May 17, 2021.

The petition argues that because Ryan has not been seen since that day, he is presumably dead. Ryan is autistic and has other health problems that would have made it difficult for him to have survived on his own.

“Unless Ryan Larsen is under the supervision of a suitable caretaker, his medical conditions prevent him from exercising the necessary self-care to sustain his own life,” the petition states.

Extensive searches for Ryan in the months after he went missing included more than 100 law enforcement officers, hundreds of volunteers and the use of divers, dogs and a helicopter, The World-Herald previously reported. Search efforts especially focused on the area around where he lived and a nearby lake, which was lowered to help the search.

The petition also states that Larsen intends to make a claim against the school district for its alleged negligence on the day Ryan went missing.

The petition alleges that staff members at La Vista Elementary saw Ryan leave that day but did nothing to stop him or bring him back to the school.

A hearing is set for Feb. 21 in Sarpy County, according to court documents.