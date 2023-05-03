A rooftop garden at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters. A spruced-up parade ground. A new pavilion for airmen.

Those are among the projects at Offutt Air Force Base that military and community leaders hope to pay for with a $25 million fund created last year in the wake of a failed effort to bring U.S. Space Command to the Sarpy County base.

Last week, the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is accepting project proposals for the new Military Base Development and Support Fund.

The fund “is meant to support projects that will improve mission retention and recruitment; support the morale, health and mental wellness of military members and families, and grow the economic impact of military bases in Nebraska,” according to a new release from the department.

The language about “military bases” really refers to Offutt, which is the largest military facility in the state — though there are a number of National Guard and Reserve installations, too.

The money is part of a pot set aside in late 2020, when Offutt was selected as one of six finalists to become the headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

As part of its bid, a local committee led by the Greater Omaha Chamber assembled $107 million in public and private incentives to help persuade the Air Force to choose Offutt. Instead, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, was selected.

The $50 million that legislators appropriated at the request of then-Gov. Pete Ricketts remained in the rainy day fund until last year. That’s when the Legislature decided to keep the money for military-related uses and create two funds: one for quality-of-life improvements, and the other to aid the development of a new “innovation hub” near Offutt to support StratCom’s growing Nuclear Command, Control and Communication (NC3) mission.

Tim Burke, interim head of the Greater Omaha Chamber, is the president of a new nonprofit, called the Offutt Community Development Corp., set up to review projects and apply for funding. It will also raise matching funds in the community as required by the legislation that created the fund.

That legislation listed specific eligible projects, including a new outdoor sports pavilion, walking trails and improvements to the base lake, golf course, track-and-field stadium and airmen’s dormitories.

Other non-recreational projects included renovation of the Fort Crook House (Offutt’s VIP guest house, built in 1894), a rooftop garden on StratCom’s headquarters, and the construction of a new “Deterrence Park” featuring aircraft and missiles from StratCom and its predecessor, the Strategic Air Command.

Burke said two projects at StratCom’s headquarters are the furthest along. One of them is the rooftop garden, which he said would provide a space for outdoor gatherings in a highly secure space. The other is for improvements to the building’s dining facility.

The group also is looking at a major upgrade to the Bellevue Gate at Offutt’s north end, Burke said.

The base and community’s high marks from Air Force evaluators during the competition for SpaceCom convinced local civilian leaders that some improvements to the base might lead to a win if another major military command should look for a home.

“Any new mission would likely be (located) at the north end of the base,” Burke said. “This is an opportunity to create a better security access on the north side.”

Another key project is the Airman’s Pavilion. Burke said planners are seeking input from current Offutt airmen as to whether the new facility should be oriented more toward recreation and sports, or entertainment and gaming.

One more top priority is upgrading Offutt’s parade grounds, which date to the base’s origins as a frontier Army post in the late 1800s.

“It’s in dire need of a replacement for the asphalt,” Burke said.

In recent years, the Air Force has committed nearly $2.5 billion to remake Offutt, including the construction of StratCom’s $1.3 billion headquarters, which opened in 2019, and nearly $1 billion to rebuild facilities damaged or destroyed in the March 2019 flood. The reconstruction of Offutt’s single runway also was completed last year at a cost of $200 million.