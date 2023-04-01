Seven of Nebraska’s large health systems will make wearing masks optional in most areas of their hospitals and clinics by April 3, officials announced in a joint statement Monday.

The announcement came from Boys Town National Research Hospital, Bryan Health, CHI Health, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine. CHI Health lifted masking requirements March 20.

In the statement, health system officials noted that the virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating and that they are still treating patients experiencing complications from prior infections.

But they noted that health care providers know more about the illness and that vaccines are available that are “extremely safe and effective in preventing serious disease and death.” Oral medications also are available to help prevent the disease from progressing.

“We are better suited to treat patients with COVID-19 and they are consuming less intensive care resources,” they wrote. “We are also experiencing less employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 infection.”

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the virus have decreased nationally in recent weeks. Nebraska’s 1,406 reported cases for the week ending March 23 has held fairly steady, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

However, the Nebraska Infectious Disease Society, made of up specialists in infectious diseases, earlier this month urged health systems to continue requiring masks to protect the vulnerable.

The health care system officials said in their statement that their staffs will mask if asked by patients.

Health system officials also noted that they have coordinated the care of thousands of people from across the region with COVID-19 over the past few years. Working together and sharing experiences and capacity, they wrote, “was vital during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues today.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to end the public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11. The change is expected to “impact U.S. health care policies and practices for many COVID-19 related services,” they wrote.

Health officials noted that masking policies may vary across their facilities. Masking requirements will remain in effect on units or in areas that required the wearing of masks and protective equipment prior to the pandemic.

Health system officials asked for understanding if conditions change and they have to reinstate preventative measures. They also advised Nebraskans to stay up to date on COVID-19 and influenza shots and boosters.

“The immense challenges everyone faced over the last three years was met through collaborations — across health systems, and with the public,” they wrote. “Collectively, we saved countless lives, prevented and treated severe illness, and we witnessed incredible compassion from our teams that cared for patients and families.”