Offutt Air Force Base was placed under a complete lockdown for two hours Friday afternoon while 55th Wing security forces searched for a trespasser — who turned out to be a hoax.

The incident began about 1:30 p.m. when a car carrying a driver and three passengers mistakenly turned into Offutt’s Bellevue gate, at the north end of the base, said David Hopper, a 55th Wing spokesman.

The driver tried to flee when a gate guard asked for identification. The passengers were detained, and the driver was soon caught, Hopper said.

The driver told security forces that a fifth person had run onto the base, which prompted the lockdown at 2:24 p.m., he said. No one was allowed to enter or leave Offutt or move around the base.

“Everybody’s literally locked down where they’re at,” Hopper said. “The base is sealed off until we find the trespasser.”

After further investigation, security officers determined that the driver had made up the story about the fifth person, Hopper said. The base was released from lockdown about 4:20 p.m.

He said the car’s occupants were turned over to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The intrusion occurred during a scheduled training exercise that 55th Wing officials had announced would run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They had warned that the exercise would include “increased noise and activity to include multiple messages via the Giant Voice both on and off the base,” according to a news release.