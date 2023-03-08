An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Monday, Feb. 27, to five to 40 years in prison for use of a firearm in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.

Carlos Altoro-Colon was also sentenced in Sarpy County District Court for attempted robbery and manslaughter in the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He was sentenced to 18 to 20 years on each of those charges with the terms to be served at the same time and following his sentence for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Scott Earl, an assistant prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, said Altoro-Colon will be eligible for parole after about 11 years. Altoro-Colon is one of three people found to be guilty in the death of Zalopany.

Bellevue police said Zalopany, a senior at Bellevue East High School, was killed while being robbed on West 31st Avenue just east of Offutt Air Force Base. Officers were called to Zalopany’s home on a report of CPR in progress. Zalopany, who was born in Honolulu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rashaun J. Faison, 23, of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 40-50 years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm with the sentences to be served one after the other.

Davion D. Snider, 20, of Bellevue was found guilty of second-degree murder and will be sentenced in April.