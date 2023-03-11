The Omaha Public Schools is hiking pay for bus drivers as it extends its transportation contract for the 2023-24 school year.

The updated agreement, which was approved by the school board on Monday March 6, is the district’s latest effort to relieve the bus driver shortage with its vendor, Student Transportation of America.

This is the second agreement change in six months by OPS for Student Transportation of America.

Bus drivers will now make at least $23 an hour starting in August. In October, the district raised wages for drivers to $22 an hour and increased penalty fees for the vendor if performance isn’t up to par.

Even though wages increased, the bus company’s driver numbers in OPS did not. The percentage of district bus routes covered by a permanent Student Transportation of America driver dropped from 78% in December to 74% as of Monday.

“We have yet to see a significant increase in the number of drivers,” the district said in a written statement.

On the routes that the district handles itself, 89% are covered by a permanent OPS driver, up from 85% in December.

Student Transportation of America manages the majority of the district’s school bus routes and transports 18,000 students daily. The current school year began with a rough start — district officials said the vendor wasn’t meeting expectations while students were left waiting, sometimes for hours, for a bus.

District officials also eliminated transportation for about 3,000 students for the 2023-24 school year as another way to help relieve transportation issues for families.

The new contract also no longer requires Student Transportation of America to staff a call center to handle bus information for parents. Instead, the district is planning on staffing the call center itself, said Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer. The center will expand operations from a few months each school year to the entire 10-month school year, he said.

Wakefield said the district is also in the early stages of bidding for another vendor to serve an extra 30 to 60 routes.

The amended contract will cost $14 million for the 2023-24 school year, which is below the $24 million projected cost of transportation for the current year.

“There’s no real perfect solution,” Wakefield said. “We have not spent $24 million because Student Transportation of America has not been able to provide consistent drivers for what we have budgeted for.”