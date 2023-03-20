Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Papillion restaurant from the people who operate Twisted Cork Bistro and Pacific Eating House in west Omaha.

Pine and Black Bistro, on Olsen Drive near 84th Street and U.S. Highway 370, should open around the end of March or the beginning of April, said Brittany Love, general manager of all three restaurants.

The bistro will have some of the same dishes as Twisted Cork, near 108th and Pacific streets, and Pacific Eating House, near 132nd and Pacific streets. It also will have some new items.

Owners Darrell and Laura Auld are originally from Seattle and they bring an “always natural, always wild” sensibility to their eateries, Love said. Many items at Pine and Black will be locally sourced: Beef will come from Morgan Ranch in Burwell, Nebraska; chicken from Plum Creek Farms in West Point, Nebraska; bison from Central Nebraska Buffalo in Hordville, Nebraska; and pork from Jon’s Naturals Inc. in McClelland, Iowa.

Fish and seafood will be flown in arriving no later than 48 hours out of the water, she said, and the restaurant will serve only Nebraska and Iowa beers.

Love said she and the Aulds have lived in Papillion for a while, so a restaurant there seemed like a good idea.

“We have always wished that there were more restaurants like a nice bistro or a nice place to go out to eat,” she said. “We saw an opportunity and we took it.”

Pine and Black will occupy space that formerly was Wild Rice Sushi and, for a short time, Karma Sushi. It can seat about 60 people inside and another 20 on a patio that hasn’t yet been finished.

“We remodeled pretty much the whole inside and added our own little frills to it. Laura is our designer and she has all the best ideas,” Love said.

Dishes imported from the other restaurants include Laura’s Lahvosh, Juan de Fuca Tacos and the famous burger from Twisted Cork, and Pacific Cod & Chips from Pacific Eating House. New items will include a braised short rib pot pie and clam bucatini pasta.

The menu will also have two specials unique to the Papillion site: a prix-fixe dinner that’s available only on Mondays and Tuesdays. For $25, you can get a popover, soup or salad, one of two entrees (Northwest fish and chips or the Pacific Eating House Burger) plus either a mini slump or a Namaino bar for dessert.

Pine and Black Bistro will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to begin with. Love said they hope to add lunches before too long.

To learn more, go to pineandblackbistro.com.