Voters in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools can expect ballots for upcoming bond issues to arrive in mailboxes this week.

Beginning Monday, election officials in Sarpy County will be sending mail-in ballots to registered voters. Completed ballots must be received by the commission by 5 p.m. May 9.

Papillion La Vista voters will be deciding on a $129.9 million bond issue, which would pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security at existing schools.

The new elementary school would be built at 99th and Prospect streets. The land purchase would be for a fourth middle school and another elementary school.

The bond would also pay for improvements to auditoriums and athletic facilities at each high school.

District officials have said the $129.9 million bond issue would not require a tax levy increase because Papillion La Vista is wrapping up debt payments for a previous bond issue.

The Sarpy County Election Commission will mail out ballots between Monday and April 28, according to its website. Residents have until Friday to register by mail to vote in this election. April 28 is the last day for in-person voter registration.

Voters can mail their ballots back, drop them in a ballot box or hand deliver them to the election commission at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.

Official ballot boxes in Sarpy County are located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, 7701 S. 96th St. in La Vista and 1248 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.