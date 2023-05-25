Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools is facing a string of complaints from residents about books that are in district libraries, something that hasn’t happened before this year.

The district recently completed its first review of a library book and have nine more on the docket, said Shureen Seery, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. A committee was formed to determine whether the book was appropriate for students.

Seery said all 10 of the book complaints have come from community members who don’t have children in the schools where the books are.

Papillion La Vista is just one of thousands of districts around the U.S. that are receiving challenges about library books.

Community members and parents, who have been becoming more involved in local schools since the pandemic, have been reporting books they deem inappropriate for the students who have access to them.

Many of the reports express concern about content around gender identity, race and sex expressed in a variety of ways, from children’s picture books to high school chapter novels. The American Library Association has documented more book challenges were made in 2022 than in the past 20 years.

The first book review in Papillion La Vista focused on the novel “Sold,” by Patricia McCormick. According to Children’s Literature, a national book review company, the novel explores a 13-year-old girl’s journey with sex trafficking in India.

At a recent meeting, Seery explained the district’s process for reviewing a book. The district forms a committee consisting of one teacher, one administrator, two parents, a school librarian and a director from the district’s central office. A new committee is created for each book that is reviewed.

Each committee member is provided with their own copy of the book and reads it before the group can discuss it. The group then uses a set of questions, along with other information, to determine if the book will be pulled from libraries or can stay on shelves.

“The first question is, in its entirety, does this book have value for the students of Papillion La Vista?” Seery said. “The second question is, does this book fit within our community? And then the third question is, is this book appropriate for the age level that has access to it?”

Seery said Monday, May 22, that the committee came to the conclusion that “Sold” would stay, saying that it details facts of the real-world problem of sex trafficking and that the issue shouldn’t be ignored.

The Papillion La Vista school board has been dealing with concerns about books in the last few months following discussion at board meetings.

A lot of conversation around banned books was sparked from the public comment session during the board’s March 27 meeting. During public comment, one person recited paragraphs from the memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, which reflects on Johnson’s life growing up Black and queer.

The person at the meeting recited pages that included sexual material and was eventually interrupted by school board member SuAnn Witt, who asked them to stop reading “pornography.”

Board member Brittany Holtmeyer, who had been outspoken in previous meetings about books she thinks are inappropriate, said during the April 10 meeting that the fact that Witt used the word “pornography” means the book shouldn’t be in Papillion La Vista libraries. It’s been named one of the most banned books in school libraries by several organizations.

Witt said during the meeting that the speaker was “sensationalizing sexually explicit passages in the book.”

“(The book reading) was forced down our throats and I did use the word 'pornography' and for that I apologize because I think that is in the eye of the beholder,” Witt said. “I thought the rendering was read in a pornographic manner.”

Seery said the next book to be reviewed will be “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” It’s currently on shelves at the high schools, but not in any other district building.

Superintendent Andy Rikli said that people need to keep in mind that the parents on the review committees aren’t selected because of their ideologies or political parties.

“Are they biased? My answer is yes. All of us have biases,” he said. “I think the other thing we have to be very real about is the practicality of this process. If we start getting 10, 20, 40, 100 book (review requests), we’re going to overwhelm our ability to keep up with it.”

Annette Eyman, a district spokeswoman, said one book review can take up to 90 days.

Eyman said anyone has the ability to see any book offered at specific schools in Papillion La Vista by checking school websites. Parents also can use the district’s app to see each book their child checks out from the library. They also can ask their child’s library to not allow specific books to be checked out.

“Parents can make decisions about their own child at any time. I think the big challenge with this whole process is that parents get to decide for their children, but it becomes a struggle when parents want to decide for other children,” Eyman said. “What may be offensive to one family may be the life of a different family. One of the goals of the library is to have books that represent all students. The goal is to have books everyone can connect with.”