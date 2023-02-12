One of the giveaways was the long dreads.

And the distinctive blue beanie. And the text asking his mom if they had gotten rid of the “thang” (gun). And the DNA on the door handle of the victim’s car.

All of those factors prompted a Douglas County jury to deliberate just two hours Thursday before finding J’Maun Haynie, who is a few days shy of 21, guilty of first-degree murder and gun use in the Sept. 12, 2021, death of Franco Vasquez, 18.

Haynie, a Papillion resident, was 19 when he and another man hopped into the back of a white Volkswagen Jetta on the pretense that they were going to buy 1½ pounds of marijuana for $3,500.

When Vasquez opened up a satchel to show them the marijuana, the men pulled out guns. Vasquez told his girlfriend, Haley Grim, to floor it. She did. The men opened fire.

Haynie fired through the seat into Vasquez’s back, hitting him three times. Vasquez died. Grim was hit in the back and survived. Haynie was convicted of Grim’s shooting, as well, under a law that holds co-conspirators accountable for the actions of their accomplice.

He will be sentenced in April to an automatic life term. An Omaha man, Izayah Mapp, 21, is facing the same charges as Haynie. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial had little suspense beyond the drama of Grim and first responders reliving the bizarre scene of a shooting outside an alternative circus taking place in the parking lot of Westroads Mall.

Grim opened Haynie’s trial by tearfully testifying to her on-again, off-again relationship with her first love. She and Vasquez started talking — or dating, as prosecutors Brenda Beadle and Michael Murer called it — when they were in the seventh grade together at Millard North Middle School. They eventually made it to Millard North High School before Vasquez dropped out and was sent to Millard’s alternative high school.

After Grim graduated in 2021, she moved out of her parents’ house. Vasquez began asking her to drive him to low-level marijuana deals. Typically, Vasquez would crack the passenger window of Grim’s Jetta and pass a baggie through it, after the customer passed him cash.

That Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12, Vasquez did about three deals, with Grim driving. Then Vasquez had to attend a meeting to fulfill a term of his probation.

Later that evening, he called Grim and asked her to pick him up. He had ditched his car after police had pulled him over near the Omaha zoo. Grim asked him why he had run. He told her he had CBD in his car, enough to violate his probation for an earlier offense.

He might still be alive if he had been taken into custody.

Later that night, Grim saw Vasquez sorting marijuana. It was more than he usually dealt — two large Ziploc bags full. He also was texting back and forth with someone.

He said they needed to go to Westroads Mall. About 10:30 p.m., surveillance video showed Grim’s white Volkswagen Jetta in the lot north of Dick’s Sporting Goods, not far from where an alternative carnival was taking place. Shortly before 11 p.m., a red Ford Fusion pulled up near the Jetta.

One young man with long dreads and a blue beanie got out and hopped into the back seat of Grim’s car, behind Vasquez. The man motioned for another man to come to the car. He hopped in behind Grim.

Grim said she acted like she always did, minding her own business, her foot propped on the console of her Jetta, her head in her phone.

Vasquez opened a satchel containing the marijuana. The two men pulled out guns.

“Don’t make me shoot you in front of your girl,” the man behind Vasquez said.

Vasquez screamed for Grim to take off. She floored it. The man behind her struck her with the butt of his handgun. She testified she thought she was going to crash her car into Dick’s Sporting Goods. She instead hit a pole between Dick’s and JC Penney. Both men fired. Grim was hit in the back. Vasquez was hit three times. The two men took off running and hopped back in the red Ford.Not realizing she was hit, Grim frantically tried to stanch her boyfriend’s wounds, soaking her hands in his blood.

As Omaha police and paramedics arrived, they found Vasquez motionless. Paramedics discovered Grim had been shot in the back. Loaded into an ambulance, Grim screamed: “Ow, it hurts, it hurts!”

“What about Franco?” Grim wailed, according to an officer’s bodycam video. “Is he okay? Is he okayyyy?”

Officer Jensen couldn’t tell her what he had been told, for fear that it would send her health into further peril. Instead, he asked for Grim’s parents’ numbers so he could tell them to meet her at the hospital.

“No, my parents are going to kill me,” she groaned. “They’re going to be sooooo mad.”

As Grim testified, Haynie swiveled in the defendant’s chair, his long dreads draped over the back of the seat. Police say his phone had texts trying to cover his tracks. One thing he couldn’t cover: his DNA on Grim’s door handle.

Mapp, the man prosecutors allege shot Grim, is awaiting trial. No date has been set.