About four acres of Lauritzen Gardens’ prairie burned on April 27.

It was far from a destructive burn. In fact, officials intentionally set the prairie ablaze with certified staff members using drip torches.

By clearing out overgrowth and invasive plant species such as crown vetch through a prescribed fire, Lauritzen officials are setting the conditions for water infiltration and new plants to emerge. It will make for a lusher prairie.

Lauritzen is one of several nature centers in the Omaha metropolitan area that routinely use fire to maintain the health and aesthetics of their scenic parks — and help prevent wildfires.

Chad Graeve, a natural resource specialist with Pottawattamie County Conservation in Iowa, has participated in the application of prescribed burns in 11 states, including one on May 3 at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs across from Eppley Airfield. Fire, he said, provides many ecological benefits.

“Fire stimulates more vigorous growth. It stimulates more flowering — which translates to more nectar, more pollen and more seed for all of the organisms that depend on those things,” Graeve said, adding that fire plays an essential role in the food chain.

Lauritzen officials started using fire as a land management tool in 2019. Each prescribed burn is administered over an area ranging from 1 to 6 acres.

Previously, officials and staff managed the land by having crews cut and clear the undesirable material by hand. Chief Operating Officer Victoria Schoell-Schafer and Lead Horticulturist Kevin Stilmock estimated that process took about two months and totaled about 1,800 man-hours. In contrast, a prescribed burn can fulfill the objective in no more than one day.

The quick work a fire can do has allowed Lauritzen to spend more time cultivating other aspects of the garden.

“In some ways, it might be a little bit priceless,” Schoell-Schafer said. “The pollinator, bird presence and the overall management of the land has gone up because we’ve had time to work in other areas (including) more of our woodland areas.”

Using fire to manage woodlands has been a method used by Fontenelle Forest officials to maintain the forest in Bellevue — as well as Neale Woods north of Omaha — generally in the dormant fall and spring seasons.

By timing prescribed burns for those seasons, Fontenelle Forest Director of Resource Stewardship Michelle Foss said, forest staff members are able to minimize the loss of wildlife.

While acknowledging some wildlife will die during prescribed burns, Foss said, “At the end of the day, we’re looking at providing that healthy habitat for the wildlife to be able to thrive.”

Lauritzen staff members intentionally keep the burn areas small to give animals opportunities to escape. Burrowed animals can also escape the fire by going underground. Officials say many animals return to the area a short time after a burn is finished.

At Lauritzen Gardens, Stilmock said he begins planning for burns about 10 days in advance. He mainly looks at wind speeds and direction, but also considers other factors like humidity in the weather forecast. He’ll rate possible dates on a 1 to 6 scale to determine the likelihood of being able to conduct a burn.

The recent conditions proved favorable for the prescribed fire at Narrow River Park. With a low wind speed and favorable directions, Graeve and his team administered the fire in a way where the smoke went straight up into the atmosphere and stayed away from Eppley Airfield and the interstates.

“We’re actually pulling the smoke into the burn unit instead of letting the smoke drift towards the road,” he said. “There are some things that we can do to manage the smoke within reason.”

Each burn is highly coordinated. Foss said Fontenelle Forest works with three fire departments. The Omaha Fire Department grants a permit each burn season to Lauritzen under requirements set by Nebraska state statutes. Omaha Air Quality Control is also involved in the burn permit process.

For each burn, Lauritzen officials speak with the transportation departments in Nebraska and Iowa and also inform the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department. Schoell-Schafer said garden officials also inform neighbors.

“The beauty is we have never gotten a complaint,” she said.

Schoell-Schafer, Foss and Graeve said they also all work with each other and other agencies in executing safe and effective burns. Foss credits Graeve with showing her and others the ropes.

“We’re just humans in a community,” Graeve said. “We’re doing the same thing, so we work together.”