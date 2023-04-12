Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill that would provide supplemental funding for the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System.

The Nebraska Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 531 through its first round of debate in a 30-0 vote on Tuesday, April 11.

The legislation primarily seeks to revitalized underserved parts of north and south Omaha, but a separate bill, LB 769, from Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue was folded into it to provide $15 million in funding to the Sarpy County project.

Holdcroft said he originally sought $60 million for the sewer system. He said the $15 million appropriation would cover the interest, allowing the overseeing agency to issue debt while avoiding a property tax increase to support the project.

“It’s an investment in Nebraska’s future,” Holdcroft said Friday in Papillion.

LB 531 also includes $180 million to support a new water treatment plant in Lincoln, said the bill's introducer, state Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. The bill is a follow-up to a 2022 bill that allocated $335 million to underserved areas of Nebraska. LB 531 would boost the total above $400 million, specifically focused on low-income Omaha neighborhoods.

Most of the money — $365 million — would be distributed through the Department of Economic Development to some of the 367 proposals submitted during an earlier phase of the project last year.

The bill still needs to make it through two more rounds of debate before it reaches Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk.