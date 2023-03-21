The Nebraska Homestead Exemption program offers eligible property owners reduced property taxes. To determine eligibility, a property owner must complete and submit the Nebraska Homestead Exemption application and income statement to your Count Assessor’s Office by June 30.

The percentage of property tax relief for which you may be eligible is determined by a sliding scale. You may be eligible if:

You are over 65:

Single and have income below $48,601

Married, closely related, or widowed and have income less than $57,701

You are a disabled veteran or a disabled individual:

Single and have income below $52,801

Married, closely related, or widowed and have income below $61,601.

First time applicants should request an application form packet from their County Assessor’s Office.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors helps clients with this program by providing trained and experienced Homestead Exemption volunteers to assist in completing the forms necessary to file for property tax relief through Nebraska Homestead Exemption Program.

Appointments can be scheduled until June 29. Call Volunteers Assisting Seniors, 402-444-6617 to schedule your appointment or receive more information.