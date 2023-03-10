Since composer Stephen Sondheim died in 2021, his musicals have been celebrated around the world. This Friday, two local theaters are getting into the act.

“A Little Night Music” premieres that day at the Bellevue Little Theatre and “Into the Woods” begins at the same time at the Chanticleer Theater in Council Bluffs.

The Bellevue production centers on actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men — a lawyer and a count — who love her. Her relationships get tangled when everyone, including wives, joins Desiree for an awkward weekend at her country estate.

The show features a classic Sondheim ballad, “Send in the Clowns,” and a cast of more than 20 actors. Todd Uhrmacher is the director and D. Laureen Pickle is the music director.

The Chanticleer musical is a series of fairy tale stories about a baker, his wife, Cinderella and Jack, who each have wishes. When the wishes are granted, however, the consequences have disastrous results.

Mackenzie Zielke directs a 21-member cast and David Michael Galant is the music director.

“A Little Night Music” runs on weekends through March 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors at theblt.org.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

“Into the Woods” is at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. It runs weekends through March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available at paceartsiowa.org.