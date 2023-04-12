With shiny new appliances, bright interiors and a central clubhouse and pool, The Nest looks much like any number of new housing complexes going up in Omaha’s suburbs.

Except this complex was built by Streck, a La Vista-based biotech firm, on land adjacent to one of its facilities.

Streck CEO Connie Ryan decided two years ago that if the firm was going to attract enough fresh college graduates and other hourly workers to its Sarpy County campus, building some convenient and affordable housing might help out.

The first apartments at the complex near 117th and Harrison streets began opening up to workers in February, with completion of the whole complex expected this spring.

Ryan said the idea grew out of a conversation of how difficult it was for a Streck employee who lived in North Omaha and rode the bus to get to the office each day. Talk turned to how making apartments available nearby could aid Streck’s wider workforce recruiting.

The firm then partnered with Omaha’s Burlington Capital to develop the complex. The name The Nest is a wink to the owl that’s featured in the Streck logo.

The apartments are offered to Streck employees at below-market rates, with monthly rents differing from worker to worker based on a sliding income scale.

“We are very pleased with the initial response,” Ryan said. “We needed something that defines us in a different way. I think the apartments do that.”

The firm hopes to always keep a handful of the 84 units open as a recruitment tool for incoming workers.