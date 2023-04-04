Pulling up the driveway to Town and Country Humane Society fills you with the nostalgia of a visit to grandma’s farm.

Beyond the welcoming trees, you’ll find a no-time-limit animal shelter and rescue operated by dedicated staff and volunteers. It provides adoption options for animals that would otherwise be euthanized, such as bully breed dogs and FIV cats.

“All of our animals are well-cared for and loved,” said Diana Briggs, operation manager. “We are humbled to be able to provide a no-time limit environment, allowing all of our animals to stay as long as they need until a loving, appropriate home can be found. Town and Country once housed two black labs for eight years and a pit bull for 14 years — all successfully adopted. Every life matters.”

On May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town and Country will hold a 40th anniversary celebration at the SumTur Amphitheater. A group dog walk will start at 10 a.m.

Town and Country Humane Society nonprofit was opened in 1983 when Sarpy County was overloaded with stray dog complaints and needed an answer for animal control. It was founded by Judy Johnson and then her daughter Lori Reidler took over until her retirement in 2016.

Since 2017, Town and Country has found forever homes for more than 3,500 dogs, cats and critters.

Town and Country has a foster program, too. One animal, Wolfie, was expected to live only a very few months when it was taken in by Diane and Bob MacCraw.

He lived another four years.

There is also a boarding facility.

Diane McGraw has been with Town and Country for most of the entire 40 years as a volunteer and was instrumental in keeping Town and Country in successful operation.

Go to townandcountryhumanesociety.org for more information about the 40th celebration.