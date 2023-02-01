Visitors can soar through space during exhibition at SAC museum

“Above and Beyond — The Ultimate Interactive Flight Exhibition” has opened at Ashland’s Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

The exhibition explores the wonder of flight and the marvels of aerospace innovation, design and technology.

Explored through five key themes that define flight and space travel — up, faster, higher, farther and smarter — “Above and Beyond” is an education-based exhibition disguised as a thrilling, hands-on journey that provides visitors of all ages and interests with both retrospective and forward-thinking views on the innovation and science behind flight.

“I think the key for me is that it’s aviation, it’s space, it’s where we want to go, not necessarily where we’ve been,” said Clayton Anderson, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum president and CEO.

The museum opened with a mission to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace artifacts to inspire learning. Now, in its next phase, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is looking toward the future.

The “Above and Beyond” exhibit is the first traveling exhibition on display at the museum in nearly 20 years. The exhibition kicks off the museum’s plan to be focused on the future and how innovation drives that future with a goal to entertain, educate and inspire people on what’s to come.

“I want the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum to be a gem of the Midwest with the hope that people will begin to look at the museum in a different way,” Anderson said.

“Above and Beyond” is designed to be the most interactive exhibition on aerospace ever to tour, with about 5,000-square-feet of exhibition space, including a 180-degree immersive theater presentation, a high-tech media-rich historical timeline, a simulated space elevator ride, a challenge to design and test a supersonic fighter jet in a virtual high-speed flying competition, and an avatar-based motion-capture group experience that demonstrates flight like a bird.

Anderson wants kids in the Midwest, and Nebraska in particular, to know they can be astronauts, fighter jet pilots, and aerospace engineers.

“When they come through the museum, they will know anything is possible. All you need to do is have a dream, persevere in chasing that dream, realize you don’t have to be a genius and be proud of where you are from,” said Anderson, a native of Ashland.

The exhibition will be at the museum for the next eight months. Hours for the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.