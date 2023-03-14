Voters in the Millard Public Schools voted overwhelmingly to extend the district's property tax levy override.

The measure passed Tuesday, March 14, by a 3-to-2 margin, with 16,120 Millard residents voting yes and 10,783 voting no in unofficial results.

With the vote, Millard, the state's third-largest district, can continue the property tax levy override that was approved in 2017 for another five years. In effect, voters agreed that the district can tax property owners at a slightly higher rate than school districts normally are allowed under state law.

The state's levy limit for schools is $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation for general operations, not including bond issues and some other exceptions. Millard's override would allow its school board to exceed that limit by up to 9 cents during the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2027-28.

Millard has been operating for five years with a similar 9-cent override, although the district has used only a portion of its extra taxing power. It is currently is tapping just 3.79 cents of levy override and has reduced its tax rate four years in a row.

District officials have said that without the override, the district would have had to make cuts in programs and personnel.

"We're appreciative of voters who support our schools and students," said Mike Kennedy, secretary of the school board. "This proves that the community wants to invest in our district."

Ballots were mailed to about 65,000 Douglas County voters and 14,000 Sarpy County voters. The results will be made official March 23.