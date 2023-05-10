Papillion La Vista Community Schools voters passed a large bond issue for school improvements by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
The $129.9 million bond issue will pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security at existing schools. It will also pay for improvements to auditoriums and athletic facilities at each high school. It would not require an increase in the district’s property tax rate.
More than 66% of voters approved the bonds.
“We are grateful that we had a good voter turnout and grateful the voters support the initiative,” said Andy Rikli, Papillion La Vista’s superintendent.
Official results will be verified by May 18.